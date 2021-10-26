Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will hold a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday to include Ayodhya on the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram".

"Today I got the privilege of visiting the birthplace of Lord Ram and performing aarti of Mother Sarayu. I prayed to the Lord that our country gets freedom from the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone should live in peace and there should be a lot of development of the country. Today I have got the good fortune to have darshan of Lord, I wish that every Indian should get this good fortune," said Delhi CM.

He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.

"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said.

"We have a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow to include Ayodhya to the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi," he added.

Earlier today, the Delhi Chief Minister visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

He also met Mahant Gyan Das Maharaj in Hanuman Garhi.

On Monday, he joined the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.

This development comes in days before the festival of Diwali that will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.

Also, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state. (ANI)

