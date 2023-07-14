New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid the decreasing water level of Yamuna river in Delhi on Friday, several parts of the national capital are still facing waterlogging and flooding, affecting traffic movements.

Commuters were seen pushing their motorcycles through the waters on ITO road while a massive traffic snarl was witnessed at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction in Delhi.

However, the water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at a level slightly lower than that recorded at 9 am. While it was 208.40 meters at 9 am, it was recorded at 208.38 metres at 10 am today.

Speaking on the flood situation in the city, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, said, "4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44."

The police also informed that traffic diversions have been made in different areas of the city due to waterlogging and flooding.

Movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover and also from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Further, the police said that Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic while the traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge.

“Traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take route of NH 24 via Akshardham -Nizamuddin-ITO”, the police said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, commuters urged the administration to tackle the situation sooner and ease the traffic problems.

"I have never seen this scenario earlier. We want this problem should be tackled as soon as possible," said a commuter in Delhi's ITO area.

Another commuter in the area said that many are facing issues while going to the office.

“I have never seen this level of water logging. We are facing a lot of difficulties in going to the office," he said.

Another commuter in Delhi's Supreme Court area said, "I am coming from Laxmi Nagar area. There is no auto, or bus running. We are facing a lot of problems in travelling. I am going to Bal Bhawan by walking. I walked almost 4 km to reach my destination."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday said that the water level of Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metre and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal.

"Good news is that the water level is not rising, it was stable from 1pm-7pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day's time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to Yamuna itself and its water level is already high...This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. Good thing is that the water is receding slowly," she said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. (ANI)

