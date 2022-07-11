New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Monday demanded withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) imposed by power distribution companies (discoms) on consumers in the national capital.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said consumers would receive a "big shock" in their electricity bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed a hike in the PPAC.

"This rate will go up by six per cent in areas under BSES Yamuna, BSES Rajdhani areas will see an increase of four per cent, while areas serviced by Tata Power will witness a hike of two per cent," he said.

Kumar alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a "tacit understanding" with the power distribution companies, has allowed consumers to be "fleeced" with the latest PPAC hike.

"This rate hike will inflict a major blow on the consumers, who are yet to recover from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj stated that people of Delhi were already in a "miserable" state due to the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, and cooking gas, and that their "financial plight" will be worsened with the hike in PPAC.

"It was a betrayal by the Kejriwal government to withdraw the power subsidy from October after promising free power up to 200 units as an election stunt," Bhardwaj alleged.

