New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, to demand statehood for the Union Territory during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said on Sunday.

Syed Naseer Hussain told ANI, "Leaders and workers of the J&K Congress party will come to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar. Our demand is the statehood of J&K."

As the Parliament Session is set to begin on July 21, he said that the INDIA bloc will raise the demand for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament.

"All INDIA alliance parties will strongly raise the issue of the statehood of J&K," he said.

Husaain added that the Opposition will flag the Pahalgam terror attack, ceasefire in Operation Sindoor, and the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.

"Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, ceasefire, President Trump's statements, and our foreign policy, we will raise all these issues. There will be a huge discussion on how they won in Maharashtra by adding voters and trying to win in Bihar by deleting voters," the Congress MP told ANI.

Earlier today, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc will raise the demand to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "Did PM Modi lie on the floor of Parliament about granting statehood for J&K? If not, why has J&K Police arrested JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra ji & other Congress leaders?"

The Congress MP further questioned the police for allegedly sealing the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)'s office in Srinagar.

"Why did they seal the PCC Office in Srinagar yesterday & stopped our party workers from protesting peacefully for statehood?" he wrote in the X post.

"In the upcoming Parliament session, INDIA alliance will be demanding that full statehood be restored in J&K immediately. This farce cannot go on any longer," the X post read.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Saturday, Tariq Hameed Karra called for a march towards the national capital on July 21.

"For the past 6 months, we have launched the 'Humari Riyasat Humara Haq' program across Jammu-Kashmir to restore statehood. We will intensify the program in Srinagar and Jammu, as we had previously announced. We have also called for 'Chalo Dilli Chalo' from Jammu and Srinagar," Karra told ANI.

He added that the party will surround the Parliament and raise their demands amid the Monsoon Session.

"We hope the administration will not obstruct this peaceful march... This campaign is now reaching its final phase, where we will march towards Delhi on the 21st, and our effort will be to surround Parliament to present our memorandum and raise our voice there. This letter from Rahul Gandhi has the support of the entire INDIA alliance. It has the support of 233 MPs," he said. (ANI)

