New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his wife from Uttam Nagar for allegedly cheating multiple banks by mortgaging the same property to get loans, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Omender Singh and Prabha, residents of Uttam Nagar, they said, adding that a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on their arrest.

A public sector bank had filed a complaint in the Rohini Court against the accused alleging that they mortgaged their property in Rohini Sector-22 with the complainant bank and secured a home loan of Rs 27,30,000 in 2011, police said.

Later, they defaulted on payment of instalments. The bank came to know that Prabha has also executed a sale deed in favour of one Naresh Kumar registered on March 27, 2014, police said.

During verification, it was revealed that Kumar was none other than her husband Omender Singh who changed his name in order to cheat the bank. It was also revealed that the alleged property was also mortgaged to another bank by Prabha on May 15, 2012, a senior police officer said.

The property was also found mortgaged to multiple banks by her husband, police said.

Police located the accused in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area and conducted a raid at their hideout. Later, the accused were arrested, the officer said.

The accused had been absconding for the last eight years and kept changing their hideouts in Delhi, they said.

With the help of an agent, Amrender, they mortgaged their property to multiple banks and borrowed a total of Rs 1.22 crore in loans. The property was in the name of Prabha and his husband Omender was guarantor in loans. They invested the loan money in transport business but lost the amount, police added.

