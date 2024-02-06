New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted transit remand of an alleged member of Lashkar-e-Taiba module to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Riyaz Ahmad Rather from J-K's Kupwara district, a retired army man who allegedly played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC), was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday from New Delhi railway station.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh granted transit remand of Riyaz on an application moved by the J-K Police, claiming that he was required to be taken to the Union territory for investigation in the case.

Police claimed that the accused was a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in J-K's Kupwara district and said he was required to be confronted with other accused persons arrested in J-K.

Riyaz, who retired from the Indian Army on January 31, 2023, was involved in hatching a conspiracy along with others in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers, police said.

He has been arrested under appropriate sections of law and the Jammu and Kashmir Police officials have been informed for further necessary action at their end, the Delhi Police said.

