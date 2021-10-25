New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A Delhi court Monday awarded 12-year-jail terms to two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and 10-year-terms to two other members of the outfit for conspiring to commit terror activities and arranging funds for those acts.

Special Judge Parveen Singh awarded 12-year jail terms to Mohd. Shafi Shah and Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and 10-year-jail terms to Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone.

All the four accused had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against them on September 27, and following that, were convicted on October 4.

While Shah and Lali were residents of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, Dar and Lone hailed from Budgam and Anantnag districts respectively.

The case was lodged by the NIA with allegations that HM had been regularly receiving funds originating from neighbouring countries for carrying out terrorist activities in India and that in the garb of an organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), the HM was actively involved in furthering the terrorist activities.

All the four were convicted for the offences under sections 17 (punishment for raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy to commit terrorist act), 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), 40 (offence of raising fund for a terrorist organisation) and 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

They were also convicted for sections 120 (criminal conspiracy) and 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code.

