New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday called a report from the Jail doctor on former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's plea. Balyan, who is in judicial custody and lodged in Mandoli jail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, had sought a direction to provide an electric kettle due to medical reasons.

Balyan is a chargesheeted accused in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. There are 10 other accused in this case.

Also Read | Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer's ‘Explosive’ Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel 'KindomUnveil'.

Balyan was produced in court through video conferencing.

Advocate Rohit Dalal moved an application on behalf of Naresh Balyan. It is stated that he has medical issues for which a hot pack is required; therefore, he needs an electric kettle.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas on November 1-2; Check Full List of Affected Areas Here.

Recently, Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Amardeep Lochab in the MCOCA case in the Rouse Avenue court. It is alleged that Nandu is running an organised crime syndicate.

Nandu is stated to have absconded to the United Kingdom. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

Balyan is in custody after his arrest on December 4, 2024, in this case. He was charge sheeted by way of a supplementary charge sheet.

The court has already taken cognisance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on February 24 this year.

Delhi police have filed supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan.

In this case, the Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, Amardeep Lochab and Kapil Sangwan. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwa. Manoj Yadav alias Manoj Kaira has also been arrested and is in judicial custody. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)