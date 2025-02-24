New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court has recently convicted a mother-daughter duo for forcefully making their daughter-in-law ingest acid in 2019.

The victim woman's husband has also been convicted of assaulting her.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Twinkle Wadhwa convicted Shamim, his mother Haseen, and sister Shabnam on February 14.

The court convicted Shamim under section 323 IPC for beating his wife and mother-daughter under 326A IPC for forcefully making her ingest acid.

"In the circumstances and in view of the above discussion, all accused persons stand convicted of charged offences. Accused Shamim is convicted of an offence under Section 323 of IPC. Accused Haseena and Shabnam are convicted for an offence under Section 326-A / 34 of IPC," the court said in the judgement.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence on March 12. A case was registered against the convicts in 2019.

This is a case of ingestion of acid by the wife forced by the mother-in-law and sister-in-law (jethani) to the victim.

The case of the prosecution is that on March 5, 2019, her husband was intoxicated and beaten her after which she became unconscious.

The victim confided in her parents and spoke to them about the incident.

Upon learning of it, her mother-in-law, Haseena, locked the door, while her sister-in-law, Shabnam, restrained her hands. Her mother-in-law then forced her to consume the acid, after which her husband took her to the hospital. (ANI)

