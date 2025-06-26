New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A Delhi court has framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against a foreign national who allegedly smuggled 325 gram of cocaine by ingesting it as capsules.

In an order on June 4, special judge Gaurav Gupta observed the allegations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which said the accused, Fahad Ssuuna, conspired with his associates to smuggle cocaine hydrochloride from Ethiopia to India.

The DRI officials apprehended the accused at Indira Gandhi International airport in the capital on July 20, following which he “eased out” 22 capsules at the airport and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The accused was charged under Sections 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy), 23 (punishment for illegal import) and 21(c) (contravention of the act involving commercial quantity) of the NDPS Act after the court found a “prima facie” case against him.

He pleaded not guilty, following which the court posted the matter on September 8 for prosecution evidence, paving way for trial.

