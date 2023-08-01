New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday granted 10 days remand of Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi to Delhi Police. He has been arrested by the special cell after extradition from Azerbaijan.

He is a close associate and relative of jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

A special cell has arrested him in an illegal arms case. However, he is one of the main accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case. He had absconded after the murder of Moosewala.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria granted ten days remand of Sachin Bishnoi to Delhi Police. He was produced from Patiala House Court lock up due to security reasons. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate went there to see the accused.

Delhi police special cell sought ten days remand to interrogate Sachin Bishnoi.

Advocates Vikas Ahlawat and Ashok Yadav appeared for Sachin Bishnoi.

The court has directed Delhi police to ensure the safety and security of the accused in view of the possible threat from rival gangs.

As per the Delhi Police, Sachin is a prime accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

A native of Punjab’s Fazilka, Bishnoi who is a relative of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been absconding after the sensational murder of Moosewala in May 2022.

"Today Special Cell has extradited Sachin Bishnoi from Baku, Azerbaijan. He (Sachin Bishnoi) had appeared on a news channel and taken responsibility for killing Sidhu Moosewala and had challenged authorities," the Special Commissioner of the Special Cell of Delhi police said.

“Since then, for the past 16 months, a very organised effort of the special cell was underway and four shooters were arrested from different parts of the county including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” said HGS Dhaliwal.

“Mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi revealed details of the incident during his remand which led to the arrest of prime accused, Sachin Bishnoi of their syndicate. He has now been brought to India,” Dhaliwal added.

The police official said that the extradition was conducted in cooperation with Azerbaijan authorities, the Home Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI, Interpol and other related agencies.

"This extradition and deportation give a clear message that it’s not easy to hide anywhere after committing a crime in India,” Delhi Police Special Cell Commisioner Dhaliwal said.

Moosewala (28) was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. The singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, after his deportation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

Also, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been brought to Delhi from a Gujarat jail and lodged in the national capital's Mandoli prison. (ANI)

