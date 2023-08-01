New Delhi, August 1: The minor wrestler complainant in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday did not oppose the Delhi Police's cancellation report in court. The purported victim and her father stated their satisfaction with the police investigation, showing no objections to the Delhi Police's report in the case.

They recorded their statement in an in-chamber proceeding before Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who then reserved her order for September 6 on whether to accept the police report. The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler. On July 4, the court sought the minor wrestler complainant's response on police's cancellation report. Delhi Wrestling Chief Jai Prakash in Fray for WFI President's Post, Also Applies for VP and Secretary-general's Post.

Kapoor had issued notice to the complainant during in-chamber proceedings and had directed for a response to the police report to be filed by August 1. The 550-page report filed by police before the Patiala House Court had said that no corroborative evidence was found in allegations by the minor.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," Delhi Police had said.

The FIR on the accusations made by a minor was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

However, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case had stepped forward and claimed that he filed a "false" complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gets Bail: WFI Chief, Accused of Sexual Harassing Wrestlers, Granted Bail by Delhi Court.

The father has alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the chief's perceived biased treatment towards his daughter. A second statement under Section 164 of CrPC of the minor was recorded in the court on June 5 and in the statement, she had not alleged sexual harassment, as per sources.

