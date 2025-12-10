New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has listed the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Former Delhi Minister Satyender Kumar Jain and 13 others for consideration on December 22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 8, filed a Prosecution Complaint (chargesheet) against Satyendar Kumar Jain (then Minister of Water, GNCTD and Chairman, Delhi Jal Board) and 13 others including Udit Prakash Rai (then CEO, Delhi Jal Board), Ajay Gupta (then Member, Delhi Jal Board), Satish Chandra Vashishth (then Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Board), and other private persons, entities in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had taken the chargesheet on record on Monday.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin alongwith the Investigation officer (IO) appeared for Enforcement Directorate. The court has directed the ED to file the orginal documents and called a report from the Ahalmad on the next date.

"Let the original documents be also submitted with the Ahlmad by the ED, as only complaint has been filed by now," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh ordered on December 8. The court further directed, " Let the Ahlmad thereafter check the file and the documents and give a report."

This charge sheet has been filed in connection with a corruption case involving the award of 4 tenders related to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), ED said in an earlier press release.

ED has stated that it initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), against M/s Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd. (M/s EEPL) and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging a scam in DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of existing 10 STPs at Pappankalan and Nilothi (Package 1), Najafgarh and Keshopur (Package 2), Coronation Pillar, Narela and Rohini (Package 3), and Kondli (Package 4).

The investigation agency said that that Rajakumar Kurra, Managing Director of M/s EEPL, got the terms and conditions of the DJB tender manipulated through officials of DJB and private persons Nagendra Yadav and others, making the tender restrictive to the usage of 'IFAS technology with fixed media only and thereby, enabling M/s EEPL to become the sole supplier of technology in said tender.

As per findings of investigation, Rajakumar Kurra and his associates paid illegal commission/bribe of Rs 6.73 Crore through banking channels/cash which is nothing but Proceeds of Crime under PMLA, 2002, the ED said.

The investigation agency has alleged that said illegal commission/ bribe was paid through Banking transaction by issuing bogus invoices, advances to obfuscate the payments and also through cash by hawala channels. This resulted in undue profits of Rs. 9.96 Crore accruing to M/s EEPL, which is also proceeds of crime under PMLA.

The investigation has concluded that Satyendra Kumar Jain, Udit Prakash Rai, Ajay Gupta, Satish Chandra Vashishth and private persons/entities namely M/s Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, Raja Kumar Kurra, Vinod Chauhan, Nagendra Yadav & other accused persons are involved in, assisted in generation, acquisition, concealment, possession and use of total Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 17.70 Crore (approx.) and thus committed offence of money laundering, ED said in the release.

In this case, ED on December 4 has also provisionally attached movable and immovable properties amounting to Rs. 15.36 Crore of the various persons. (ANI)

