New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Saket Court has ordered registration of an FIR for alleged extortion against the woman who had levelled rape allegations against businessman Samir Modi.

The Delhi Police had arrested him; subsequently, he was granted bail by the court on September 25.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Rousing Welcome From Indian Community in Oman’s Muscat Amid Chants of ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (See Pics and Videos).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi on Tuesday directed the SHO of New Friends Colony Police Station and file a compliance report on December 17.

While giving direction for registration of FIR, the court said that the charge sheet filed against Samir Modi is silent on the allegations levelled by him and the investigation, if any.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari To Be BJP’s CM Face for West Bengal Polls? Samik Bhattacharya Drops Subtle Hint on Naming Leader of the Opposition as Chief Ministerial Face Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections.

"The machinery of the investigation agency cannot be employed to defeat the right of a complainant for a fair investigation upon his complaint," the court said in the order passed on December 16.

The court also pulled up the Delhi police over the delay in the disposal of the Complaint filed by Samir Modi.

The court has directed the police to register an FIR under extortion charges against the prosecutrix, citing evidence of WhatsApp chats and voice recordings presented by Samir Modi's counsel.

Samir Modi was arrested in September 2025 after the prosecutrix filed a rape case against him.

Senior advocate Vikram Sharma and Advocate Siddharth Yadav, and Advocate Saurabh Ahuja appeared for Samir Modi.

During arguments, his counsel presented evidence that the relationship was consensual and that the prosecutrix had demanded money and threatened to implicate him in false cases if he didn't comply.

It is alleged that the prosecutrix demanded Rs 15 crores from Samir Modi. It was submitted that the complaint of extortion was filed much prior to the registration of the FIR. The allegations of extortion were not investigated.

After completion of the investigation, the Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Samir Modi, which is under consideration before the concerned court. The court had also ordered to investigate the allegations of extortion levelled by Samir Modi.

His petition for quashing of the rape FIR is under consideration before the Delhi High Court. Besides it, a petition was moved by the prosecutrix seeking cancellation of his bail granted by the Saket court in September. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)