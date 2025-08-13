New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): A Patiala House court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man, Vicky Ramancha, accused of supplying spurious drugs worth USD 18 million to a company. The Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police is investigating the case after registration of the FIR.

He is accused of selling counterfeit drugs, especially Ozempic, to foreign entities. The spurious drugs were seized by the US agency FDA, the police said.

The court rejected the bail plea of Vicky Ramamcha in view of the seriousness of the allegations and noting that spurious drugs directly affect public health.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laller rejected the bail plea on August 11 after hearing the submissions of counsel for the accused, the complainant and the public prosecutor.

While rejecting the plea, the court said, "The extraordinary remedy of anticipatory bail is inappropriate given the gravity of allegations, flight risk, and potential for evidence tampering."

"The allegations involving supply of spurious drugs pose direct threats to public health and safety, requiring a robust legal response," ASJ Laller observed in the order.

Accordingly, the anticipatory bail application is dismissed on the grounds that the jurisdictional complexity presents mixed questions of fact and law requiring a comprehensive investigation that cannot be conclusively determined at this preliminary stage, the ASJ ordered on August 11.

However, the court made it clear that merely because the anticipatory bail has been dismissed, it does not mean that the accused has to be arrested.

The investigating agency shall exercise the power of arrest only as a last resort, strictly for the purpose of investigation, the court said.

Vicky Ramamcha is accused of orchestrating an elaborate international criminal conspiracy involving the supply of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs, specifically 'Ozempic', to foreign entities.

The allegations are of a sophisticated transnational fraud operation that allegedly caused financial losses exceeding USD 18.8 million to the complainant company.

The alleged scheme involved fraudulently inducing the complainant company to pay USD 18,834,382 for pharmaceutical drugs, subsequently supplying counterfeit Ozempic drugs that were seized by the US FDA, and creating false documentation showing legitimate pharmaceutical chains.

The prosecution alleged that the applicant used documents from the Courts to lend legitimacy to fraudulent agreements. (ANI)

