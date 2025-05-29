New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its order on charges in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel corruption case against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others. The court will pronounce the order on July 23.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved the order after hearing submissions by the counsel for the investigation agency and the accused persons.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Yadav and his family members were involved in corruption and conspiracy in allotting maintenance contracts for two IRCTC hotels to a private company. The agency claimed that in return for the deal, Yadav received three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On March 1, the CBI concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta, and other accused persons.

The Special Public Prosecutor for CBI argued that there was corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance Contracts.

SPP DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra argued that there was sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons, including Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejaswi Yadav. The agency claimed that the tender was awarded unfairly, and the accused persons benefited from the deal.

This case is connected with when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister during 2004-2009.

It is alleged that Vinay and Vinay Kochar, a private firm, awarded the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, BNR Ranch and BNR Puri, to Sujata Hotel.

The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav received three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

On the other hand, former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav argued that there is no material to frame charges against him in the IRCTC corruption case, and he deserves discharge. These arguments were advanced before the Rouse Avenue court, which is hearing arguments on framing of charges in the IRCTC corruption case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's counsel Maninder Singh argued that there is no material to frame charges against him and that he deserves discharge. The senior advocate claimed that the tender was awarded lawfully, and there are no irregularities on Yadav's part. (ANI)

