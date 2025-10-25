New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order on petitions filed by Delhi Law and Justice Minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the Delhi Police, challenging a trial court's directive for further investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The verdict is expected to be pronounced on November 10.

The directive for additional investigation was issued by a Magistrate's court based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Ilyas, specifically targeting Mishra's purported involvement in the riots.

In response, the Delhi Police, through Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, contended that Mishra had already been investigated and no incriminating evidence was found.

Public Prosecutor Prasad further alleged that there was a coordinated attempt to frame Mishra, citing WhatsApp group chats and social media campaigns such as #ArrestKapilMishra as part of a narrative-building effort.

In their written submissions, the police referred to the charge sheet and highlighted discussions within WhatsApp groups like DPSG, suggesting that certain individuals were actively promoting a narrative against Mishra. Delhi Police maintained that despite a thorough investigation, Mishra's name did not appear in any of the 751 FIRs registered in connection with the riots.

During earlier proceedings, the Court had instructed the police to provide the charge sheet in digital format to all respondents. It also continued an interim stay on the trial court's order for further investigation. Mishra's legal team argued that no further probe could be initiated without registering a fresh FIR, while the police questioned the jurisdiction of the magistrate, noting that the case was already under the purview of a special court.

The riots in northeast Delhi had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.(ANI)

