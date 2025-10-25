Surat, October 25: In a tragic Diwali accident, a 16-year-old girl died after being struck on the head by an iron pipe used by a group of boys to burst firecrackers in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati area. Police have arrested one youth and detained two minors after CCTV video confirmed their involvement in the incident that occurred on the night of October 21 in the Chainpur locality.

According to the India Today report, the victim, identified as Hena, a Class 11 student, was celebrating Diwali with her family and friends outside their housing society around 11:45 pm when the explosion occurred. According to the FIR, three boys from the same neighborhood were bursting firecrackers by stuffing them into an iron pipe and placing it between stones. Gujarat Shocker: In-Laws Force Woman To Wear Nightgown Every Day, Frustrated Daughter In-Law Files Complaint.

Diwali Tragedy: Teen Girl Dies After Iron Pipe Used for Firecrackers

The pipe suddenly fell, and as the firecracker went off, it shot upward at high speed, hitting Hena on the head. She sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment at a private hospital the following evening.

Following the incident, Hena’s father reviewed nearby CCTV footage based on an account provided by her friend, Manya, who witnessed the tragedy. The footage from a nearby building, Shyam Srishti, clearly showed a youth named Shivang and two minors handling the iron pipe filled with firecrackers. When the pipe fell and the firecracker ignited, it launched the pipe toward the girls, confirming the eyewitness version. Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat’s Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

Inspector Yuvrajsinh Vaghela of Sabarmati Police Station said the three boys were engaged in a “careless and dangerous act” that directly led to Hena’s death. The police have booked the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

