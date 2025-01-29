New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed police to file an action taken report (ATR) informing whether an FIR was registered on the allegations over a fraudulent transfer of shares in NBFC Advik Capital Ltd.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Pranav Joshi passed the directions on January 23 on a plea filed by GTM Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd, accusing Advik Capital Ltd. (ACL) and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

"Let ATR be called from SHO PS IGI Airport Metro as well as DCP IGI Airport Metro as to whether FIR has been registered on the complaint filed by the complainant. It shall also be mentioned in the ATR what action was taken after receipt of the complaint," the judge said.

The judge posted the hearing on March 26.

According to the complaint by GTM, its 11,000 equity shares in Du-Lite Safety Services Pvt Ltd, which later merged into Advik Capital, were supposed to convert into 66,000 shares of the listed company. However, those shares were fraudulently transferred to one Asha Gupta and Bharti Garg without its consent or any compensation.

