New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A court here has directed Delhi Police Commissioner to file a reply explaining the reasons for discretion exercised by the Crime Branch relating to the First Information Report (FIR) in an alleged cheating case.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had lodged an FIR against accused Naim Qureshi in December 2019 on a complaint of a senior citizen accusing him of cheating, forgery, misappropriation of property and criminal breach of trust.

While hearing an application in the case, Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh noted that there is "no special reason" mentioned in the FIR as to why the case was registered at Crime Branch Police Station and not in the Police Station concerned.

"The copy of this order be sent to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to file a reply before the court of the CMM, South East explaining the reasons of such discretion exercised by the worthy Special CP/Crime, " the judge said in an order dated July 18.

Furthermore, the court directed the police commissioner to submit a list of all the representations made in the last one year to the Crime Branch regarding various offences by July 31.

The judge also sought details of the cases in which the FIR was registered and in which the same was directed not to be registered and the reasons for the same.

The Court directed that the order copy be sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary information “so that the prima facie arbitrary exercise of the discretion of the Special CP can be looked into.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Magistrate sent Qureshi, recently arrested in the case, to judicial custody till July 31.

The complainant had alleged that Qureshi, along with other co-accused, hatched a well knitted criminal conspiracy and cheated him and his relatives to the tune of Rs 77,60,000 by committing a systematic fraud.

