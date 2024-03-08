New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday remanded Gangster Kala Jatheri to judicial remand after three days of custody by the Delhi Police crime branch.

He was arrested in relation to an extortion case involving the disclosure of other accused persons.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Is Going To Find It Very Tough To Even Repeat 303', Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

Delhi Police produced Kala Jatheri in heavy security before the court.

Duty Magistrate Sarthak Panwar remanded Sandeep alias Kala alias Kala Jatheri to 14 days of judicial custody.

Also Read | Man Dies After Eating Butter Chicken: One Bite of Chicken Curry Kills 27-Year-Old Man in UK.

He was produced before the court after three days of police custody.

Advocate Rohit Dalal appeared for Kala Jatheri.

This case pertains to a fire incident on the residence and car of one Arun Goel in Paschim Vihar on February 6, 2024 for extorting Rs. two crores.

It has been alleged that bullets were fired on the car and gate of the house of Arun Goyal.

A paper slip was also recovered from the spot. It has the name of Anil Chippi of Karol Gang, demanding Rs. two crores.

An FIR was registered at the Paschim Vihar police station. The crime branch had arrested two accused persons.

Gangster Kala Jatheri is going to get married on March 12 with Anurag Kumari, alias Anuradha. The court has already granted six hours of custody parole for marriage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)