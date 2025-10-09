New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch arrested a wanted criminal in the Meerut murder following an encounter in the Rohini area on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused, Hamza was shot in the leg and is wanted in a murder case in Meerut.

Earlier in Meerut, a resident of Lisadi Gate, Adil, was picked up from his house and taken to a nearby jungle area where his friends mercilessly murdered him.

According to Dy. Commissioner of Delhi Crime Branch Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the victim was shot three times in the chest at point-blank range with a pistol. Disturbingly, the act was recorded on a mobile phone, and a 12-second video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Later, the accused Hamza was identified as one of the main perpetrators. During interrogation, Hamza confessed that he and his associates had killed Adil by shooting him three times in the chest from close range. In 2024, he had also opened fire on another individual named Wasi, who sustained a gunshot wound in the incident.

According to security officials, his close associate Julkmar was arrested following a brief exchange of gunfire with the Meerut Police, but Hamza managed to escape and has been on the run since then.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Special Staff of Delhi Police's South-East District and the Gurugram Crime Branch neutralised dreaded and wanted criminal Bhim Mahabahadur Jora in an armed encounter at Aastha Kunj Park, East of Kailash, during the intervening night of October 6 and 7, officials said.

According to DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari, acting on a secret tip-off about the movement of Jora, a joint team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar, In-charge, Special Staff, South-East District, and Inspector Narender Sharma, In-charge, Crime Branch, Gurugram. The operation was launched around midnight to intercept the accused.

After the encounter, the police took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"The police team retaliated, firing five rounds, during which the accused sustained bullet injuries. He was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead," said Tiwari.

As per the Police, Jora was a notorious interstate criminal who was involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. He was also wanted in a recent burglary at a BJP leader's residence in Gurugram and had been absconding for several months. From his possession, police recovered one sophisticated automatic pistol, one live round, several empty cartridges, and a bag containing house-breaking tools.

The Police are currently investigating to identify his associates and the network involved in his interstate criminal activities. (ANI)

