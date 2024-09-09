New Delhi, September 9: The Delhi Crime Branch seized more than one quintal of marijuana and nabbed two members of an interstate drug trafficking gang near Narela on Monday. The Crime Branch acted upon some inputs about a supply of consignment of narcotics substances in the Delhi-NCR area.

Upon further development on the matter through field sources and technical analysis, it was revealed that the narcotic substances were being transported in a hidden cavity of a truck to the national capital from Odisha. Accordingly, the crime branch also kept the phone of the suspected gang member on surveillance and laid down a trap following the information that the consignment would be delivered in the Narela area.

The Crime Branch laid the trap near Smriti Park, Sector A-1 in Narela for the apprehension of the members along with contraband. Following the bust, a total of 120 kg of marijuana was recovered from six plastic bags in a hidden compartment.

Upon interrogation of the two members, it was found that both were residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and were identified as Sahab Singh and Pradeep Kumar. Accordingly, a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the crime branch. Further investigation is underway.