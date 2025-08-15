New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Six people have lost their lives on Friday after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb, an official said.

"Six people have lost their lives in the incident...It is a matter of investigation, and action will be taken if someone was living illegally here in the ASI site," said District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria.

Also Read | La Ganesan Dies: Nagaland Governor Passes Away in Chennai at 80 During Treatment for Head Injury.

The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Also Read | Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand Princess Unconscious For Nearly 3 Years Suffers Severe Blood Infection, Royal Palace Issues Update.

The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris.

Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations.

The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)