New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday investigated and refuted any claims of voter bribery in the Sarai Kale Khan area under the Jangpura assembly constituency.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "openly distributing money" in the Jangpura assembly constituency.

Responding to the allegations by AAP, Delhi Police in a post on X, stated, "Allegations of voter bribery at Sarai Kale Khan were promptly investigated. Police, along with the Exe. Magistrate/Flying Squad Team (FST), ensured thorough verification. No evidence was found to substantiate the claims. Effective Police presence is maintained for peace and order."

AAP had earlier posted on X, "In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money."

The post further stated that such actions are being done "under the supervision of Election Commission (EC) and Delhi police."

"Money is being distributed to voters in the building adjacent to the BJP booth in Jangpura Assembly. All this is being done under the supervision of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission. If you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution," the post added.

The Jangpura assembly constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress' Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile, the District Election Office (DEO) North Delhi has dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in Shakur Basti, following claims that a police officer forced a voter to support a particular political party.

In a post on X, the DEO clarified, "This is with reference to a complaint received on February 5, 2025, at 12:33 PM, alleging that police personnel at Sainik Vihar forced a voter to exercise their vote in favour of a particular political party. Upon receiving the complaint, the Flying Squad (FST) was immediately dispatched to the location. The team reached the site and initiated an inquiry."

According to the Election Commission, 46.55 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 PM today.

Voters continued to cast their ballots under tight security across all constituencies. (ANI)

