Mumbai, February 5: The Maharashtra government has decided to disqualify women benefiting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana if they own a four-wheeler, aiming to remove ineligible recipients. The scheme provides INR 1,500 per month to women up to 65 years old with an annual family income below INR 2.5 lakh. Eligibility criteria prohibit government employees, recipients of other government schemes, and those owning a four-wheeler from availing of the benefits.

According to officials, over 21 lakh women in Pune alone have received assistance. The administration has directed the RTO to submit a list of women owning four-wheelers, with the process expected to take a month. Deputy CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, Jamsinh Girase, clarified that disqualification will be the only action taken, with no penalties or investigations. ‘Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue’: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Mahayuti Government’s Commitment to Welfare of Women.

The move has sparked political backlash, with the Congress and NCP(SP) accusing the government of insulting women and betraying their trust. They argue that vehicle ownership does not necessarily indicate financial stability, especially for those who lost jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic. A woman beneficiary from Pimpri-Chinchwad expressed frustration, stating that she bought her car a decade ago when she was employed but is now struggling financially. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?

Opposition leaders criticised the Fadnavis government, asserting that many affected women still face economic hardships and cannot afford EMIs. They have demanded reconsideration of the decision, arguing that financial distress cannot be solely determined by car ownership.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).