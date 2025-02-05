Jaipur, February 5: At least two devotees were killed and 14 others injured when a sleeper bus, returning from Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), overturned on the Jaipur-Agra Highway on Wednesday. Hearing a loud voice that occurred when the bus overturned, villagers rushed to the scene and helped in rescuing passengers trapped inside the vehicle. According to Balaheri Police Station in-charge Bhagwan Sahay, the incident occurred near Peepalkheda village when the bus lost control while trying to avoid hitting cattle on the road.

Police and local villagers worked together to rush the injured to Mahwa District Hospital, while seven seriously wounded individuals were later referred to Dausa District Hospital. The two deceased women have been identified as Sundar Devi Jat (50), a resident of Haripura, Sangaria, Hanumangarh and Bhanwari Devi Sharma (65), a resident of Sardarshahar, Churu. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video).

Sleeper Bus Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Overturns in Rajasthan

Tragedy on Jaipur-Agra Highway: A sleeper bus returning from Maha Kumbh (Prayagraj) to Hanumangarh overturned near Dausa.2 women devotees lost their lives, and 14 others were injured. The injured hail from Hanumangarh,Churu & Sirsa.@NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/mp71VtlrEu — Rajesh Asnani (@asnaniraajesh) February 5, 2025

Doctors confirmed that both victims suffered severe internal head injuries. Sundar Devi also sustained a deep wound that severed her left ear. ASI Siyaram Meena provided details about the injured, which include residents from Hanumangarh, Churu, and Sirsa (Haryana).

Following first aid, seven of the injured were admitted to Dausa District Hospital, while five, in critical condition, were later referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care. The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway. Police swiftly responded to the situation, removing the overturned bus and restoring the flow of vehicles. Residents of Peepalkheda village were startled awake by the loud explosion caused by the crash. Rajasthan Road Accident: Four Killed, One Injured in Collision Between Truck, Jeep in Bikaner.

Upon hearing the noise, they rushed to the highway, immediately notifying the police and assisting in rescue efforts. Passengers, many of whom were in shock, cried out for help. The villagers worked together to pull out the injured from the wreckage and transport them to the hospital. The police continue to investigate the incident, urging drivers to be cautious, especially about the presence of stray animals on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).