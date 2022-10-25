New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday flagged off 150 mobile smog guns from Delhi Secretariat, in view of the pollution in the national capital.

"The day after Diwali has recorded the lowest pollution in the last five years. There has been a reduction of 30 per cent in pollution compared to last year itself," he said while sharing the figures from the last five years.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister: BJP Leader Vijay Chauthaiwale Says 'Can't Differentiate Between Italy-Born Sonia and UK-Born Rishi With Indian Ancestry'.

The environment minister congratulated the citizens for their efforts towards keeping pollution under control.

"The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great pomp yesterday, but I want to congratulate the people of Delhi that due to your efforts, the level of pollution has not increased today compared to every year. Today is the lowest level of pollution in the last five years. Last year it was 462, but today it has come down to 323, that is, there is a shortfall of about thirty per cent," he said.

Also Read | ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 for Final and Intermediate Exams Released at eservices.icai.org; Know Steps To Download.

On the incidents of burning of firecrackers, Gopal Rai further added that some people did burst crackers, it is expected that gradually awareness will increase in them too. Since the AQI in Delhi is still 323 and it is increasing with increasing frost. That's why efforts are continuing.

"Today we are starting 150 mobile smog guns. Last year we started 10 such smog guns. Out of these 150 mobile smog guns, two smog guns will be installed in every assembly of Delhi i.e. total 70 assemblies and the rest will be installed at pollution hot spots. A mobile smog gun will hold seven thousand litres of water and will cover an area of ten km on one side," he added.

On the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and the questions being raised by the opposition BJP, Gopal Rai said, "Punjab government has made efforts despite the Center not cooperating and its effect is also visible. Last year, on the day of Diwali, there were 3032 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, stubble was burnt at 228 places in Haryana and 123 in UP".

Gopal Rai further added that this year, only 1019 incidents of burning of stubble in Punjab have been registered on the day of Diwali, while this figure has increased in Haryana and UP. Stubble was burned at 250 places in Haryana this year and 215 in UP.

When asked about experts linking the reduction in pollution levels in Delhi with the direction of the wind and questions being raised by many opposition leaders, he said, "We are thankful that the wind is blowing, but it is entirely cannot be linked to the winds". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)