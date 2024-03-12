New Delhi [India] March 12 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday reserved an order on the plea of accused persons opposing the commencement of arguments on charge in a CBI case related to Delhi Excise policy.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in this case.

Special judge M K Nagpal reserved an order on the plea of accused persons till March 22.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till March 22.

Counsel for accused persons moved the plea opposing the commencement of argument on charges against the accused before the investigation is concluded.

It was earlier stated by the counsel that the investigation is still pending, in this situation the arguments on charge should not be started.

A fresh Vakalat Nama has been filed by advocate Rajiv Mohan for Sisodia. He will appear for Sisodia along with other advocates.

On February 22, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a detailed status report on further investigation in the Delhi Excise policy case. The court had directed the CBI to file a detailed status report on the further investigation.

The Court refused to share the report with the counsel for the accused persons.

On February 5, 2024, the court directed the CBI to file a detailed status report on the further investigation in the Delhi Excise policy case.

This direction was passed after the defence counsel objected to lack of full disclosure about the status of the investigation.

The had filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage.

The agency has also stated that the investigation regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused persons has been completed.

Further investigation is ongoing against only other accused and suspects in the case, the agency had submitted.

The counsel for CBI had submitted that the matter may be fixed for arguments on charges.

Defence counsels had opposed and submitted that the status report was incomplete. It was also submitted that they received the translated copies of the documents supplied today. They need time for scrutiny.

It was also submitted that there is no point of arguments on charge without completion of the investigation.

The court had also directed the CBI to get the software installed in the laptops of defence counsels in order to access the files related to the case.

On January 19, The Rouse Avenue court called for a fresh status report from the CBI on the Investigation.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. (ANI)

