New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 3 on Monday by a court here in a case related to the excise policy being probed by the CBI.

He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a related case.

Special judge M K Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the senior AAP leader in the CBI case after he was produced in the court virtually.

His bail plea in the matter will be heard by the court on Tuesday.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

