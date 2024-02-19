New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Four bike-borne assailants injured a jeweller father and son by hitting them with a pistol's butt after they failed to rob them under the Sonia Vihar police station area of the city on Sunday night, said police.

The victims were identified as Mohit Pandey (26) and his father Rajesh Pandey (58) resident of Sonia Vihar and who owns a Jewellery shop at 3rd Pushta, Main Market, Sonia Vihar.

According to the police, on Sunday at 09:41 pm, a PCR call was received in PS Sonia Vihar regarding firing at a jewellery shop.

On information, a police team arrived and during course of investigation police got to know that both the victims had closed their shop and were about to leave when, four persons tried to snatch Mohit's bag containing Rs 3,000, some silver jewellery and keys.

When the assailants could not snatch the bag, they hit Mohit and his father Rajesh on their heads with pistol butts. In their bid to escape, the assailants fired in the air before leaving on two motorcycles.

The duo were taken to JPC Hospital as they sustained minor injuries to their heads.

3 empty shells and 3 live rounds (7.65 mm bore) along with a magazine were found at the spot. CCTV footage in the area is being scanned. Crime team and FSL team visited the spot and local witnesses are also being examined, said police.

Further investigation is going on, they added. (ANI)

