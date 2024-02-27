Fire breaks out in a tin shed warehouse in Sadar Bazar on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a tin shed warehouse in the Teliwara area of Sadar Bazar on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties.

Also Read | PM Modi To Visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Space Infrastructure Projects Worth About Rs 1800 Crore on February 27.

Items kept in the warehouse were gutted in the fire causing a huge loss of property.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Also Read | Repeal of Muslim Marriage Act in Assam Aimed at Distancing Muslims From Their Religion, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

The fire was brought under control by the firefighters. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)