New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a car garage in the Dwarka district late at night on Tuesday, destroying 11 vehicles, the officials said.

The fire started at a garage located in a village near Dwarka Sector 24.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call at 2:58 am reporting the fire. A total of nine fire engines were rushed to the spot and worked to control the blaze. The fire was finally brought under control by 4 am.

Still, 11 vehicles were completely burned in the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. (ANI)

