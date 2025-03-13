Fire tenders deployed at the site of the blaze in Okhla Phase-1.(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in Okhla Phase-1 in the national capital on Thursday.

The Delhi Fire Service deployed 24 fire tenders to the spot to contain the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today at least six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery at the Connaught Place market in the city.

Six fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the Bikkgane Biryani situated at P Block of the market., the Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am.

All six injured were taken to the RML Hospital in the city for medical treatment. (ANI)

