New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday.

Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

According to the Delhi Fire Service department, four fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

