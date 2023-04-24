New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has refused to renew fire safety certificate of Vigyan Bhawan, a central government facility which hosts key events, on account of certain shortcomings, according to an official communication.

The fire department noted that there was no smoke management system provided in the basement, main hall and the atrium.

In a communication on April 13, the department also noted that hose reels and hydrants were not covering the entire area on ground and upper floors.

It flagged that smoke detectors were found non-functional in some areas and that lift signages stating "not to use lift in case of fire" were not provided.

It also stated that there was no seating arrangement in the main hall on the ground floor though provided for in the Cinematograph Act 1952.

"They had applied for renewal of fire safety certificate. When an inspection was carried out by a team of fire officials, certain shortcomings were observed and they were asked to rectify them," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

"In view of above shortcomings, request for issuance of fire safety certificate is rejected. Therefore you are requested to rectify the above shortcomings at the earliest. Further, the occupancy of building/premises, in the absence of required fire and life safety arrangements, shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier," he said.

Vigyan Bhawan is a premier events venue of the Centre. Its maintenance and upkeep is taken care of by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

