New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday detained the owners of the building that caught fire near Mundka metro station, said DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District.

Police also informed that the building owners are identified as Harish Goel and Varun Goel.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

So far, a total of 26 people have died in the massive fire incident.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 20 Dead, 40 in Hospital After Massive Fire At 3-Storey Building Near Mundka Metro Station.

"As many as 26 bodies recovered in the fire at the three-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told media persons.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

"Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)