Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) A Delhi-bound flight with over 100 passengers was cancelled on Wednesday after a technical snag reportedly during the 'pushback process,' was noticed, official sources here said.

Also Read | Prime Minister #NarendraModi to Participate in the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan for … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

When the Air India plane was moved to the designated spot during the usual 'pushback process' the snag was noticed, they said. Following this, the 3.50 PM flight was cancelled and all the 138 passengers and the crew were taken off the aircraft. Alternative arrangements are being made for their travel, sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates Mukteshwar Temple, Says 'Leave Ego and Bow Down to God'.

Pushback is a routine procedure to push the aircraft back to a designated spot in the airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)