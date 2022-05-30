New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) noticed suspicious activities of a passenger travelling to Dubai at the check-in area and retrieved Rs 2 lakh Saudi Riyals, 200 US Dollar and 170 Dirhams worth approximately Rs 40 lakhs concealed in four notebooks, informed the CISF on Monday.

"On Sunday about 5 am, on the basis of behavior detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at Check-In area near "H" row of IGI Airport. The passenger was later identified as Mohd Harun, (Indian), aged 31 yers supposed to travel to Dubai by Indigo Flight No. 6E-23 (STD 7. 20 am)," CISF stated.

"On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking of his two baggage through X-BIS machine, some foreign currency concealed 'inside the cover of 04 notebooks' kept in one of his check-in baggage was noticed", they said.

"The passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. The matter was also informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs officials. After clearing the Check-in process by the passenger, the airline was requested to hold his check-in baggage. As the passenger cleared his immigration formalities, he was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff", added the CISF release.

"The passenger along with his checked-in baggage was brought to the Departure Customs office, where on physical checking of his check-in bag, four notebooks/registers were found. On close scrutiny of the notebooks/registers, it was noticed that something was concealed between the cover and the pasted pages. On opening such adjoined cover and pages, it was noticed that 2,00,000 Saudi Riyals, 200 US Dollars and 170 Dirhams worth approximately Rs 40 lakh were concealed in all the four notebooks to avoid detection", added the release.

According to CISF, on inquiry, he could not produce valid documents to carry such an amount of foreign currency.

The passenger along with the detected foreign currency worth approximately Rs 40 lakh was handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)

