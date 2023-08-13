New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai Sunday launched a portal to provide training to stakeholders and citizens on the several acts, schemes, and activities of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

Rai launched the portal during the inauguration of a tree plantation drive in Patparganj here to increase the green belt in the area and reduce pollution levels, a statement said.

The training initiative would facilitate a deeper understanding of the forest department's operations, the statement said.

Rai emphasised that the Kejriwal government is committed to planting over 52 lakh saplings this year and has set a goal of enhancing the green cover across the city.

Under the government's Green Action Plan, the continuous decline in pollution and the increase in the green cover have been notable achievements, contributing to a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels over the last 8 years, the statement said.

The training programme is open for all and interested participants can register on https://training.eforest.delhi.gov.in, it added.

