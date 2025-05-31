New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Four persons, including three minor siblings, were injured in a CNG cylinder blast at a godown in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on Saturday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the incident was reported around 4:33 PM in Nand Nagri, following an explosion in a cylinder being repaired inside a godown in K-Block.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the blast had occurred during a repair of an old CNG cylinder. The explosion's force caused the godown's iron gate to break off.

In the incident, three children--aged 4, 7, and 9--who were playing outside the premises at the time, sustained injuries. A 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also hurt in the explosion.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

The godown was reportedly being used for the storage and repair of old CNG cylinders.

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are inspecting the scene to ascertain the exact cause and sequence of the blast.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)