New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi police has arrested three people in connection with a case of cheat and fraud along with the main accused who defrauded several US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by posing as senior Drug Enforcement Agency official, the police official said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Parther Marker, the Delhi police official further said.

According to the Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, the accused was mainly operating from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India.

He further said that Marker has been arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vatsal Mehta and two of his associates.

"We received input from the FBI that an individual named Parther Marker defrauded several US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by posing as a senior Drug Enforcement Agency official. He was mainly operating from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India. He was arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vatsal Mehta and two of his associates," Dhaliwal told ANI.

He further said that the arrested accused were later sent to the five days police remand.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

