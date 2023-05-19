New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) In a significant step towards enhancing road safety and improving driving standards in the national capital, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra Friday inaugurated the 16th automated driving test track in the city.

With all the test centres in the city going fully automated now, the latest addition at Lado Sarai here marks a milestone in Delhi's commitment to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for conducting driving tests, the Transport Department said in a statement.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "At times, we hear from people that one needs to be really skilled in driving to get a driving license in Delhi. This has ensured that the Delhi roads will be safer to drive in the coming years."

The stringency in driving tests has also strengthened the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for fewer road accidents in Delhi and a reduction in the number of related fatalities, the statement quoted Gahlot as saying.

The first automated driving test track in Delhi was established in March 2019.

With the addition of the latest track, Delhi now boasts a total of 13 automated and three integrated driving test tracks strategically located across the city.

On average, 150-170 people take driving tests in a day at the city's automated centres, especially which operate only during the day, data from Transport Department showed.

However, at centres that provide both day and night facilities, the number of tests conducted increases to 180-210 daily.

Currently, automated driving test facilities are available during the night at three locations -- Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar.

Looking ahead, the Delhi government has also partnered with educational institutes to set up eight test tracks on their premises, six of which will be ready by June, the statement said.

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, currently looks after the construction of the upcoming tracks at the institutes and provides the necessary equipment for conducting the driving tests.

Maruti Suzuki will maintain these test tracks for the initial three years before handing them over to the Transport department.

