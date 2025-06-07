By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Delhi government is planning to set up UMTA (Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) to improve public transport in the state. The aim is to have better coordination among public transport agencies.

It further aims to improve public transport coordination and project implementation, to streamline the public transport system by facilitating better communication and cooperation between different transport agencies.

The Transport Department may present a Cabinet proposal regarding this plan by the end of this month, said top sources.

The Transport Department is currently working on the entire plan. In addition, consultations are being held with the Pollution Control Board, Traffic Police, the Finance Department, and the Urban Development Department.

The UMTA would act as a coordinating body which would manage and improve the public transport in the state.

If the plan gets approval, it would facilitate communication and collaboration between various transport agencies to ensure a more integrated and efficient system.

To enhance the public transport infrastructure, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had previously issued a new SOP. Under this, the faulty buses will be removed within 15 minutes. Cranes and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at 30 key locations across Delhi have been deployed by DTC that monitor function to remove the faulty buses.

Also, DTC has started with a new project where it aims to generate Rs 2600 crores after its depots become commercial hubs.

The decision came in a bid to rescue the continuously loss-making Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Approvals have been granted for the redevelopment of Banda Bahadur Marg and Sukhdev Vihar depots, a top source to ANI.

New electric buses DEVi, Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector, have also been launched by the government. A fleet of 200 new buses was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in the national capital on 5th June on the occasion of World Environment Day. (ANI)

