New Delhi, June 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Saturday met and congratulated the officers responsible for the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, which led to the killing of top Naxal leaders. Shah also said that he would be visiting Chhattisgarh soon to meet the soldiers who played a key role in the successful operations.

"Recently met the officers who played an important role in the operations conducted against Naxalism and congratulated them on the historic success of these operations. I am also eager to meet the soldiers who made these operations successful with their bravery and will soon visit Chhattisgarh and meet them," Shah said in a post on X. He further reiterated the resolve of the PM Modi-led government to free India from the "scourge of Naxalism."

On June 6, Chief Minister Sai arrived in Delhi to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the successful operations aimed at ending Naxalism, the way forward, and also to discuss the state's development. During his visit, CM Sai also met with Home Minister Shah and the officers responsible for the operations.

In just over a month, two anti-Naxal operations have neutralised two top commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist). On June 5, officials confirmed that the body of Sudhakar (alias Gautam), a top Naxal leader, was found. On May 21, just over three weeks earlier, the body of Basava Raju was recovered. Raju was a Central Committee Politburo member and the General Secretary of the CPI (Maoist), widely known as the "backbone of the Naxal movement."

According to officials, Gautam was a senior Maoist leader responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and of security personnel. His death marks a major success for the security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region. His neutralisation is expected to cause a considerable setback to the already weakening strength of the banned and outlawed Maoist organisation. Earlier, CM Sai saluted the jawans for their bravery in carrying out such operations.

"Operations are going on continuously, and we are achieving success. Yesterday, as well, we had a success. One Central Committee Member (CCM) was neutralised by our jawans yesterday. We salute their bravery," he told reporters.

So far in 2025, 186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range. Between 2024 and 2025, more than 403 Maoist cadres have been neutralised and their bodies recovered in the Bastar Range, following multiple encounters between Maoists and security forces, according to officials.

