New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): To provide relief from the rising temperatures, the Delhi government is preparing to deploy water ambassadors at bus stops across the city under Delhi Jaldoot scheme.

There are approximately 1,525 bus stops in the state that will from now have the facility of water Ambassadors under the Jaldoot scheme. The government plans to make this water-service available at the bus stops in the national capital so that people can get respite from the heat.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Was Being Developed As 'Asset' by Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, Says Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan (Watch Video).

Each Water Ambassador will carry a large container to store water and distribute drinking water to passersby. The aim is to provide people with clean drinking water in rising mercury. This step comes as part of government's summer action plan.

In addition to the Water Ambassador scheme, there is also a plan to install water coolers. As a pilot project, e-tenders are being issued to install water coolers at 25 selected locations.

Also Read | AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Booked for Allegedly Distributing Sweets After April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Denies Allegations.

Moreover, water arrangements will also be made at 25 bus depots.

To fight the scorching heat, the Delhi government in the month of April launched its Heat Action Plan 2025. The focus of the plan is not just on emergency responses but also on relief measures like installing water coolers, cooling shelters, shading structures, dedicated hospital wards, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)