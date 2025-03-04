New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the Lieutenant Governor had been closely overseeing the landfill project for the past few months, with significant efforts from the central government. She highlighted that the removed waste was being repurposed for NHAI projects and DDA ground leveling, adding that the Delhi government aims to transform the site into green land within a year.

"The LG looked after this project from the last few months with great efforts... The work being done and the targets that have been set, the central government has big role to play. The materials removed from this site are being used in several projects of the NHAI and levelling of DDA grounds...," She told reporters.

CM Gupta further added," We will carry out observations on a monthly basis, and we will visit all three landfill sites. Within a year, we will ensure that the height of the landfill is reduced and a green land is developed so that good projects can be started in the days to come. Delhi government is working on mission mode..."

As part of this initiative, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta will launch a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill site, in an effort towards biomining, land reclamation and a greener Delhi under the government's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Speaking at the event, Saxena said, "We are here at the Bhalswa landfill site. This is a new beginning in Delhi. Plantation has started on the land, which was being cleared over a period of two years. 2000 bamboo shoots have been planted here today, and a total of 54000 shoots will be planted within a month."

"Bamboo was selected because it gives out 30% more oxygen, and our government's aim is to make Delhi pollution-free very soon. Bamboo also consumes less water, and growth is quick... Within an year, when you will pass the landfill site from the outside, you will see a green patch instead of a mountain of garbage...," he added.(ANI)

