New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi government has approved the setting up of Konkani Academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting today.

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, the academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages for the people of the national capital to have exposure to the rich Konkani culture, language, literature, and folk arts.

According to an official statement, the newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure.

"Goa has a special place in every Indian's heart. Delhi government Konkani Academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital," Sisodia said.

The Department of Art, Culture, and Language of the Delhi government has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in the Konkani language and culture. The government will also provide language courses through this academy. The Delhi government will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the Konkani speaking people. (ANI)

