New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Delhi government has cancelled the tender for renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's official residence owing to administrative reasons, according to documents.

She had been allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg by PWD - one for her residence and one for a camp office.

Also Read | Vadodara Bridge Collapse: 9 Dead, Several Injured As Gambhira-Mujpur Bridge Collapses in Gujarat; Survivors and Eyewitnesses Recall Terrifying Moments.

She inaugurated her camp office last week.

The cancelled tender worth Rs 60 lakh was related to proposed installations at her residence including 14 air conditioners, televisions and electrical fixtures.

Also Read | Bihar Becomes West Bengal in NITI Aayog Map; CM Mamata Banerjee Demands Apology, Immediate Correction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)