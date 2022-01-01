New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Over 97.21 lakh rupees were collected in fines and 61 FIRs were filed on Friday for the violation of COVID-19 protocols, following the enforcement of 'Yellow Alert' in Delhi, said the state government on Saturday.

North Delhi and Central Delhi are two districts that have reported the most instances of COVID-19 protocol violations across all 11 districts of the national capital, the government said.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India's December 2021 Year-on-Year Total Sales Decline by 26.7%.

North Delhi witnessed 731 violations while Central Delhi witnessed 705 violations, added the government.

A total of 4,997 instances of violations of COVID-19 protocols such as mask-wearing, maintaining of social distancing and spitting at public places were witnessed across the national capital. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Under Influence Of Alcohol In Villupuram District, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)